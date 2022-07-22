Ancient creatures from land and sea brought to life
Griffith Regional Theatre will host Erth's Prehistoric World bringing dinosaurs from land and sea to life on stage. A team of creators, makers and performers push limits to bring an unforgettable experience for the young, and young at heart to stage. Tickets are $20 for children and $35 for adults, and doors open at 6pm on Saturday. Tickets are available from the theatre. A second show for school students will be performed on July 25.
Weekend nightlife around the city
Covid Bros will perform at the Griffith Sporties Club from 7pm on Saturday. Starry Duo will take the stage at Griffith Southside Leagues Club from 8pm on Saturday. Cherry Bomb will be live in the Area Hotel's beer garden, supported by DJ Buzz working the decks in the main bar on Saturday.
Parkrun begins at Ted Scobie Oval on Saturday
Griffith's parkrun is free, weekly, timed five kilometre event held every Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer. More information available at www.parkrun.com.au/tedscobieoval.
Latest exhibition focuses on blown glass
Opening on Friday, Abundant Wonder presented by JamFactory Icon Tom Moore showcases incredible constructions and displays made of glass. The exhibition created over years focuses on exploring the idea of interconnection. The exhibition will finish on August 21.
Fresh food, crafts and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
