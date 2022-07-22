Griffith Regional Theatre will host Erth's Prehistoric World bringing dinosaurs from land and sea to life on stage. A team of creators, makers and performers push limits to bring an unforgettable experience for the young, and young at heart to stage. Tickets are $20 for children and $35 for adults, and doors open at 6pm on Saturday. Tickets are available from the theatre. A second show for school students will be performed on July 25.

