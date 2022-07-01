The Area News

Federal MP Linda Burney discusses her journey from growing up in Whitton to becoming the first indigenous woman to serve as Minister for Indigenous Australians

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
July 1 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WHITTON MADE: Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney said growing up in Whitton had a significant influence on her political life. PHOTO: Contributed

For Linda Burney the journey from small town country girl to becoming the first indigenous woman to serve as Minister for Indigenous Australians has been surreal.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.