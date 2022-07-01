Weekend nightlife around the city
Jasmine Jade will start your weekend at the Griffith Sporties Club, performing from 7pm on Friday. The Stringers will perform on Saturday at the Southside Leagues Club from 8pm. DJ Buzz will be working the decks in the Area Hotel's main bar on Saturday.
Pandemic interrupted show returns with extra date
With their first visit to Griffith interrupted with lockdowns, Australian music legends Human Nature have returned and added an extra show on Friday July 1 at 7.30pm. Tickets are $89.50 available from Griffith Regional Theatre.
Parkrun begins at Ted Scobie Oval on Saturday
Griffith's parkrun is free, weekly, timed five kilometre event held every Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer. More information available at www.parkrun.com.au/tedscobieoval.
Latest exhibition focuses on blown glass
Opening on Friday, Abundant Wonder presented by JamFactory Icon Tom Moore showcases incredible constructions and displays made of glass. The exhibition created over years focuses on exploring the idea of interconnection. The exhibition will finish on August 21.
Musicians and artists to share secrets of performing
From 11am on Sunday at Griffith Regional Theatre, Grass Roots founder Ben Ceccato will be joined by other regional artists to help support the efforts of younger local musicians to make their mark. Entry is $20 per person.
Fresh food, crafts and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
