Hundreds of teachers from both the public and Catholic sector took to the Griffith streets on Thursday morning to demand better pay and working conditions from the NSW state government.
The march was part of statewide demonstrations in which members of the NSW Teachers Federation and NSW/ACT Independent Education Union of Australia united in hubs across the state including Griffith, Wagga Wagga, Albury and Sydney.
Advertisement
The demonstrations marked the first time since 1996 that teachers from both the public and independent Catholic sectors united to demand greater pay and conditions as students continued to experience merged classrooms and cancelled lessons due to staff shortages.
The Griffith demonstrations began at the Exies Club where public school teachers in red t-shirts and Catholic school teachers in yellow t-shirts convened to hear words of encouragement from union leaders, state member Helen Dalton, and to watch a live stream of the teachers march in Sydney.
The crowd then moved outside for their march down Banna Avenue, where signs were proudly hoisted and flags waved while many passersby honked their horns in support.
Despite the positive atmosphere, many were fed up with having to repeat these actions after holding similar demonstrations in May.
"I'm exhausted," said Griffith Teachers Association secretary Susan Forner.
"I've got so much marking and other work to do, but I'm doing this for my students and my community."
READ MORE
Having taught at Murrumbidgee High School for 23 years Mrs Forner said she believed the best way to attract new people to the profession was to waive HECS fees.
"We know a lot of teachers leave after their fourth or fifth year, so I would like to see that once the fifth year is done then their HECS fee is waived," Mrs Forner explained.
She added that situation was getting desperate for a lot of teachers.
"We can't go on long service leave and we can't take sick leave if we're sick," she said.
"We've been going above and beyond for a long time and we just can't do it anymore."
It was a sentiment echoed by Saint Patrick's School's Anna Bordignon who has been a teacher for 40 years.
"We're always demanding and asking for better conditions because I don't think we've ever been valued in the eyes of the government," Miss Bordignon said.
After marching up and down Banna Avenue the demonstrators returned to the Griffith Exies for a final message from the organisers.
Advertisement
Independent Education Union industrial officer Michael Wright said he was thrilled to have seen both sectors united.
"Every member I've spoken to today has been buoyed by the joint approach between the two unions. It's a great way of dealing with a shared problem," Mr Wright said.
Griffith Teachers Association president Jenna Woodland said it emphasised how bad things had become.
"When we've got private schools coming together with public schools then you know something's wrong," Ms Woodland said.
"This is not exciting and this isn't fun. What is exciting is being in a classroom with the energy of 25 kids. That's why we chose to become teachers and that's our passion.
She said the demonstrations were far from over.
Advertisement
"With the current government and education minister refusing to listen, we'll be showing up and doing this a lot more."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.