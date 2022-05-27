Indigenous artist Allan McKenzie returned to his old stomping grounds not long ago, sharing advice and his story with Indigenous students at Murrumbidgee Regional High School as a success story.
Mr McKenzie was born and raised in Griffith as a proud Wiradjuri and Gamilaroi man, and in between art, is well-known for his teaching through 'conviction and commitment'.
Advertisement
Mr McKenzie's art has been seen on all manner of things, from murals and vehicles to tattoos and even footwear. He also professes skills like yidaki (or didgeridoo) making.
He shared his journey towards becoming a full-time artist with Aboriginal Learning and Engagement Centre students at the school, and spoke both on the importance of meaning in art and how to make a living from it. He also reflected on the increasing popularity and importance of Indigenous artworks in Australia.
The timing of the visit was especially notable, lining up with Sorry Day on May 26 and National Reconciliation Week from May 27 to June 3.
The trip fostered some nostalgia for him as well, as he took the time to visit a mural he painted almost two decades ago, out near the basketball courts.
READ MORE
The mural depicts a turtle, and while it now shows some wear and tear from almost 20 years of aging, the bright colours remain a fixture of the school.
Mr McKenzie said it was an 'amazing experience' to revisit the school and mentor some promising students.
"It was an amazing experience to go back home to Griffith for a quick visit and have the opportunity to speak to some of the students and staff at my old high school," he said.
"It was definitely an experience that took me back in time."
A spokesperson for the school described the visit as an "amazing experience" for the students.
"Allan's visit was a great opportunity for ALEC students to meet a local success story."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.