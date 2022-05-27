'The same precautions': Flu risk increase without COVID restrictions

Medical practices in Griffith are battening down the hatches as flu season approaches and COVID precautions wind down.
Some practitioners have already seen an increase in cases over the last few years, when COVID restrictions were keeping everyone at home, masked up and limiting the risk of infections.
Karlie Aitken, the office manager at Your Health Griffith, said that it was looking like a return to 2017 or 2019 levels.
"We've had a fairly quiet few years but it is definitely increasing," she said.
"We've been having so many more cases."
The clinic itself is moving to telehealth for people who think they have the flu, with physical appointment space limited. The respiratory clinic remains open however, with a triage nurse stationed and doctors available if needed.
The clinic is urging everyone to get a flu vaccination this year, emphasising the free vaccinations for those at risk.
"We have them here available for patients so anyone at high-risk can get the vaccine. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders can get the free ones, same as anyone between six months and five years old, people over 65, pregnant women - they all qualify for free ones."
"We also have private stock here though."
Of course, while restrictions might have fallen by the wayside a bit and left people more vulnerable to flu, COVID hasn't fully gone away. With symptoms of COVID and flu often being similar, Ms Aitken said the only way to tell for sure was to get tested.
"We are still encouraging everyone to keep up to date with their COVID vaccines - everyone over 16 should get their third and there's winter doses for people over 65 and people who are severely immuno-compromised ... Really the only way to tell the difference is by the swabs, we're testing them for both [COVID and flu.]"
Much like the symptoms however, precautions are the same as well.
"I think people have become a bit lax with it ... Wear your mask, stay at home, physically distancing, try and stay outdoors in well-ventilated areas, wash your hands - do all those same things."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
