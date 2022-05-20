The Area News

Catholic schools across NSW will engage in a stop-work on May 27, calling for better pay and hour

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
May 20 2022 - 4:00am
Catholic schools to strike on May 27

Over 17,000 staff from 540 Catholic schools will be taking the day off on May 27, as a statewide strike in Catholic schools takes off with the endorsement of the Independent Education Union.

