The Area News

Thousands attend day one of Riverina Field Days despite muddy and wet conditions

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated May 13 2022 - 10:26am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SPARKDROP: Creator of free rainfall measurement and comparison app, Sparkdrop, Sarah Armstrong with her dad Mick Armstrong. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

Despite a rainy start and the resulting bog, day one of Riverina Field Days has gone off without a hitch.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitynews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.