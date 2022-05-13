Despite a rainy start and the resulting bog, day one of Riverina Field Days has gone off without a hitch.
Thousands flocked to a muddy Griffith Showground to see all the stalls, products, rides and attractions, featuring everything from hot dogs to harvesters.
Advertisement
Besides the stalwart tractors, seeders and side-by-sides, Riverina Field Days also featured several smaller stalls, with homemade beverages and foodstuffs, and even the odd remote-controlled mattress.
Farming tech played a big role at the event, with startups such as the NSW-based AgriProve, which produces carbon-rich topsoil to help produce healthier product, as well as free rainfall measuring app Sparkdrop.
Sparkdrop was developed by Goolgowi resident Sarah Armstrong, and allows farmers to record and share rainfall with other farmers.
Miss Armstrong said she came up with the app's idea from watching her father, Mick Armstrong ringing several other farmers after rainfall.
"I thought 'Why isn't there an app for this?'" Miss Armstrong said. "Everyone loves talking about rain. Everyone likes having a stickybeak over what everyone else has got."
Miss Armstrong said she wanted Sparkdrop to be communal for farmers, particularly during difficult times such as drought.
"It's a community, you've got access to people in the same situation," she said. "[When] you can see everyone else and everyone else is struggling and going through the same things, you won't feel alone."
READ MORE
"I am targeting a demographic that is not necessarily tech savvy. So I've created an app that's super simple and easy to use for this industry," Miss Armstrong added.
Despite being new on the app market, Miss Armstrong said she has big plans for Sparkdrop in the next 12 to 18 months.
"Sparkdrop's at its beginning but there'll be a lot to come. Watch this space."
Member for Murray, Helen Dalton also made an appearance at day one of Riverina Field Days. She said despite the muddy conditions, she was happy with the community turnout.
"It's fantastic, everyone's really upbeat especially with the rain we've had," Mrs Dalton said. "It allows people to get together and really to showcase the best of what MIA can do, and how good we are, particularly in agriculture."
Riverina Field Days continues Saturday with gates open at 9am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitynews.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitynews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.