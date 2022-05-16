The Area News

Return and Earn sees Griffith residents donating over 45 million items and receiving millions in refunds since its introduction

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
May 16 2022 - 7:00am
FUNDRAISING: Hanwood Fire Brigade captain Adam Bertolissi (centre) said his team has been using Return and Earn since 2018. PHOTO: Contributed

The Griffith community has returned over 45 million containers and received more than $4.5 million in refunds at Griffith Return and Earn sites since its introduction in January 2018.

