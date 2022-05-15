The Area News

Man accused of assaulting Griffith police sergeant, escaping custody arrested in Robinvale, extradited to NSW

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated May 15 2022 - 2:58am, first published 2:15am
Man accused of police assault, escape caught interstate after months on run

A man who allegedly attacked a police officer before fleeing custody in a waiting vehicle has been extradited from interstate after almost two months on the run.

