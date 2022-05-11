The Area News

Yenda butchery closes, Pizzeria Villaggio reopens, chief winemaker to speak at conference

By Robyn Turner
Updated May 11 2022 - 6:54am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOCAL LEADER: Yenda businesses celebrate new milestones

It's been a busy month in Yenda with businesses closing and reopening.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.