LOCAL LEADER: Yenda businesses celebrate new milestones

It's been a busy month in Yenda with businesses closing and reopening.
A big thank you to Anne Rogerson who organised a community morning tea for our beloved butcher John Taprell and his wife Marg for their retirement.
Advertisement
The community is very grateful for all the donations and support you both have given the community over the years. Yenda will not be the same without your banter, but we wish you all the best in your retirement.
Welcome back to Pizzeria Villaggio. Opening their doors again this week at the Sports Centre building, opening Thursday to Sunday for 6.30am to 9.30pm.
Jamie Ceccato, Chief Winemaker at Berton Vineyard will be presenting on May 11 to chat about Berton's Winemakers Reserve Durif. This will be great publicity for our Riverina wines. You can have a listen by going to Wine Australia Conversations webpage.
Yenda Digger are holding a Boys Night Out on May 21, live music by F I I K. Bookings for bistro are essential and can be organised by calling Amanda 0455 586 310.
As many people in the community already know I am keen to get a wall, silo, tank actually anything painted in Yenda as a tourist drawcard.
This will also raise the profile of our town, add to the already interesting pieces of advertising artwork, centenary sculptures and hidden gems in our buildings. Not to mention add to our important historical architecture and town planning.
I have a concept, but I am looking for a few volunteers to help me get this project off the ground. Please reach out as I would like to get this project on the wall.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.