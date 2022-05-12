The Area News

Students from Marian Catholic College volunteered their time to help senior citizens grapple with technology

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 12 2022 - 7:19am, first published 2:00am
GENERATION GAP: Savannah Vecchio helped Teresa Panebianco get her head around the trickier elements of modern technology. PHOTO: Cai Holroyd

Marian Catholic College students put their youthfulness to good use, helping seniors get the hang of technology with their intuitive knowledge.

