Marian Catholic College students put their youthfulness to good use, helping seniors get the hang of technology with their intuitive knowledge.
The students gathered at Griffith City Library for a tech workshop, led by students helping anyone with a device problem or confused about the new world of technology.
Students paired up with those needing advice or help navigating their phones or tablets, helping them grasp some of the ins and outs.
Gemma Minato brought along her phone for some help updating her contact list.
"It helped. Some of the things I'm not sure about, sometimes certain things can be different," she said.
Dahlia Abbas, the dedicated student who explained the process to Ms Minato, said she would be keen to come back next month and help more.
"This is our first time coming here, it's a good experience communicating with people outside school," Miss Abbas said.
"We're just teaching them the basics, like phones and emails. It's hard to explain because we know so much about it, it's hard to explain it to people who don't understand ... we've grown up with it so we know exactly how it works."
She added that she felt she was learning more about the technology as well.
Sharmaine Delgado from the library said they were excited to see students come in again.
"We had started before lockdown two years ago, and we'd done it three times before those lockdowns ... this is our first time back and it's seen a good response."
Mrs Sanita Lole, an education support worker at Marian who set out to bring the program back, said that they had seen a good response from students keen to participate.
"It was hard for the senior citizens, they were severely impacted by COVID," she said.
"Because of COVID and the restrictions being lifted, I thought it was a great idea to bring back the IT session for seniors."
The students will be returning to the library every month to hold another session, with the next planned for June 16.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. Graduated from RMIT in 2020. Fond of coffee, cheeses and a good parma.
