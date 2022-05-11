The Area News

Council has approved an application from Piccolo Family Farm to become a permanent events space

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
May 11 2022 - 7:00am
Luke and Peter Piccolo have received approval from council to host up to twelve events a year, with two events accommodating up to 500 people. PHOTO: Anthony Stipo

Griffith City Council has resolved to approve an application from Piccolo Family Farm to transform the space into a permanent events area for up to twelve events a year.

