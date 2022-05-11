Griffith City Council has resolved to approve an application from Piccolo Family Farm to transform the space into a permanent events area for up to twelve events a year.
Piccolo Family Farm have used the land to host a number of high-profile events, including the Day in the Orchard music festival and the 'Italian Opera in the Garden' concert, but had only received limited-time approval for five events.
The new application resolved to hold up to 12 events a year, citing the importance of agritourism. Proposed events include the previously mentioned concerts, further markets and 'long-lunch' style activities - all events that Piccolo Family Farm have held in some capacity before.
The application was met with some concern from neighbours however, worried about parking and noisy neighbours.
President of the Phoenix Heights Association Wayne Alpen said that Mallinson Road would be a safety issue.
"Our properties are neighbouring this proposal and this development application will impact our current lifestyle," a letter from Mr Alpen to Griffith City Council reads.
"The condition of Mallinson Road itself is also a major safety issue as it is inadequate to handle the increased and concentrated traffic."
Another letter from Julie McMahon said that twelve events was 'inconsiderate to the entire existing neighbourhood.'
"12 events are far too many to hold in this neighbourhood in any one year. One event with 500 in attendance is too many people, on any night of the week, so two is two too many," it said.
While council heard the complaints, it ultimately decided that the benefits to Griffith's tourism were too great to pass up and approved the application.
Councillor Simon Croce said they had to 'look at the times we live in and the benefits of this kind of agritourism.'
"It's about what it does for Griffith," he said.
Councillor Christine Stead said that it would be a good addition to Griffith's tourism appeal.
"I think it's a great initiative by Mr Piccolo and his family ... they think it's fantastic down there at the tourism centre so congratulations," she said.
Councillor Jenny Ellis said similar things, commending the 'vision.'
It hasn't yet been confirmed what specific events Piccolo Family Farm are planning on hosting with the new approval.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. Graduated from RMIT in 2020. Fond of coffee, cheeses and a good parma.
