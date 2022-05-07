news, local-news, flood management, council, doug curran, yoogali, hanwood, levee, water

Griffith City Council has secured over two million dollars in grant money for flood mitigation measures for both Yoogali and Hanwood. The offers were recently extended to the Yoogali Levee and Culvert Upgrades project, along with the Hanwood Levee and Road Raising development. There was a caveat however, in that the council must contribute a third of that towards the project. With Yoogali receiving $1,040,000 in funding and Hanwood receiving even more with $1,240,000, council's budget takes a sizable hit of $760,000. In Yoogali, a three stage flood mitigation plan has been recommended and is getting underway. Stage 1, involving the upgrade of the McCormack Road and Bosanquet Road junction and the McCormack Road and Burley Griffin Way junction has already been completed. Next steps will include construction of a levee along McCormack Road and subsequent raising of Burley Griffin Way. READ MORE Hanwood has a two stage flood mitigation measure, beginning with the installation of a stormwater pump and then the construction of another levee and raising Kidman Way. Mayor Doug Curran said he was pleased that council had secured the funding. "Council is committed to ensuring all necessary flood mitigation works are carried out to avoid another situation such as the 2012 flooding event," he said. "It is fantastic that we are in the position cover a third of the project through a cash contribution," he added.

