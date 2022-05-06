news, local-news, workshops, disabled, family advocacy, school to work, employment, staff

A series of workshops aimed at getting disabled students into the workforce is coming to Griffith next week, for families and students alike. The 'School to Work' workshops are hoped to show that employment is a possibility for all, and ease the transition into the workforce from high school. They're aimed primarily at the families of students with disabilities to help them with the planning stages. The workshops are being run by Family Advocacy NSW, who emphasise the importance of meaningful, paid employment. With just 53 per cent of disabled Australians working, compared to 83 per cent of the broader population, the workshops are hoped to balance the scales. For those with intellectual disabilities, just 39 per cent are working. It's hoped that addressing the imbalance early, and getting high schoolers employed, an equity can be reached. Family Advocacy NSW stressed the nature of the jobs as being typical high-schooler workplaces where disabled students can work alongside non-disabled. While the project began in September 2020, the first of these workshops ran in May 2021. After COVID hit it's peak however, the group was forced to transition online but are pleased to be back in person. READ MORE The Riverina's workshops will begin in Wagga on May 9, and will come to Griffith on May 12. The workshops will be held at Griffith Quest, at a cost of $35 for people with disability and their families, and $50 for professionals. The cost includes catering of morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea. Registrations are available at www.ric.org.au/events or at 1800 774 764. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

