news, local-news, court, crime, theft, breaking and entering, barnabas house, police

Local charity and shelter Barnabas House was broken into and burgled early in the morning on May 4, with three thieves entering the main office through a window. The three burglars entered through a back window at around 5 in the morning. They quickly rifled through the office, stealing phones and tablets before leaving the premises. The whole event took less than five minutes. Both internal and external security cameras around the office captured footage of the event and was able to be used to identify two of the petty criminals in impressive time. Barnabas shared images of the footage with the wider community in an effort to identify the perpetrators, and administrator Felix Sebastian said two were quickly identified. The two whose faces are clearly visible in the footage are known to the police for similar break-ins, and Mr Sebastian said that they were suspected already. The third intruder remains unknown at this stage however. While understandably hurt, Mr Sebastian was trying to focus on the positives. He confirmed that the damaged windows and doors would be repaired within 48 hours as urgent repairs "The important thing is that nobody was hurt," he said. "The bright side is that it happened at night, nobody got hurt. Just gotta be more cautious." Mr Sebastian said that while doors and windows could be fixed, the invasion of privacy and security had lingered. "It's an invasion of your private space. This office, people only come in for appointments ... it's not the loss, that's an inconvenience but it's the sense of breach. Your home, your office is supposed to be a secure space." READ MORE He added that somewhat reactively, they would be looking at upgrading their security systems with an alarm as well as the cameras that came in so useful. Mr Sebastian did express surprise that Barnabas House would be a target, being a charity organisation that doesn't carry much cash. He also noted that the trio clearly knew where his office was and made their way directly to it. Anyone with information on the event is encouraged to contact Griffith Police at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/c35437c1-7cb5-4174-aaca-c11cd271be97.png/r5_191_2042_1342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg