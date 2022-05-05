newsletters, editors-pick-list, lighting up the lane, banna lane festival, carrah lymer, whats on, festival, griffith

The Lighting up the Lane evening will be bringing art, entertainment and light to Banna Lane once again, sending Banna Lane Festival out with a big celebration. The street party will kick off on May 7 at 5pm, and will feature local artists and performers to bring some joy and light to the evening. As tradition, the murals along Banna Lane will be lit up to showcase some of the spectacular new art. Musicians like Dookie Thorne, Stickie Fingers and Twice Shy will be on the main stage, while Bernard Gray and the Murrumbidgee Jazz Collective will be performing in other areas along the lane. While previous events were held in Kooyoo Street, redevelopments have moved the main celebration to the space on Banna Lane opposite the GB Sports carpark. Organiser Carrah Lymer said the night was mostly aimed at families to enjoy a night out with their kids. "We'll have more food, more drinks, more performers for the kids and more activities for the kids. I'm really trying to focus on making it a great night out for the whole family." IN OTHER NEWS The Leeton Lions train will be running along the night as well, taking families on a tour of the murals along the street. Circus performer Dizzy Dilemmas will be showcasing her new fire-based routine, sure to ignite some excitement. With this being the third time the event has run, Ms Lymer said the event had grown over the last years and looked forward to seeing it continue. "The first year we got rained out. Last year, we saw a real shift - we were doing a welcome to country and I remember looking down the laneway and there were so many people," she said. "I'm hoping we can continue to grow and turn it into one of our major events for the city." With so much going on, Ms Lymer said she encouraged attendees to check the schedule beforehand so they don't miss out. "I just encourage people to come down. Bring your beanies, put a jacket on, you'll warm up. I know the cold can scare off some people but we'll have heaters ... It's one night only so make the most of it!" Lighting up the Lane will be on Banna Lane on the evening of May 7.

