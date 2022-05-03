newsletters, editors-pick-list, citrus, winegrapes, marketing board, growers association, vito mancini, jeremy cass

The Riverina Winegrapes Marketing Board and the Griffith and District Citrus Growers Association have partnered up to bring an information session and BBQ to growers and industry professionals across the region. The session will be an informal gathering at the Winegrapes Marketing Board offices on May 11, running from around 11 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon. A few representatives from various agencies will be around to discuss opportunities and the future of the industry, particularly a recently announced three-thousand dollar rebate for growers. Jeremy Cass from the Winegrapes Marketing board and Vito Mancini, chairman of the Citrus Growers Association, explained the idea. "This event all got underway with a discussion we had about a state rebate for businesses. We got to talking and saying it'd be nice to hold an event to get growers," Mr Mancini said. "So far we've got representatives coming from the Department of Primary Industries to give us a bit of tasting of wines for the new varieties. Sarah Diggelmann, the rural financial counsellor over in Leeton is coming over to give us some handouts and talk about where we can go," Mr Cass added. "The main focus was prompted by Martin O'Donnell who contacted us about these three-thousand dollar rebates that most growers should be able to access. He'll run continuous half-hour sessions as needed to show guys how to access that." READ MORE They added that while the agency representatives would be able to share their own work, they were hoping growers and harvesters would be able to share their own experiences so that information could travel. "A lot of those people are only exposed to what they need to be exposed, I suppose they're pretty busy ... it sort of isolates them a little bit from the realities," Mr Cass said, explaining the hope that connecting with individual growers would connect government agencies with the individual reality. "It gives us an opportunity as leaders of the industries more ammunition to take back for when we do meet with politicians." "We're looking forward to having growers come through the door and have a chat," Mr Mancini said. The day itself will be casual, with no reservations required. Mr Mancini and Mr Cass both encouraged all farmers to come in when they have some time to mingle and enjoy a free sausage sandwich. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/3fcb7bb6-5244-485e-8b7a-37e95dd26b9d.jpeg/r0_536_4032_2814_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg