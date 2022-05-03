newsletters, editors-pick-list, international nurses day, midwives, nursing, healthcare, staffing crisis, margaret king

The International Day of Nurses and the International Day of Midwives are both approaching, celebrating the dedicated and constant work from the front line of healthcare. The days celebrate those who devote themselves to healthcare, but crucially, also serves as an advocacy opportunities for the investment and protection of the industry. Officially, May 5 is the International Day of the Midwife for 2022, while May 12 is International Nurses Day 2022 but the two are often celebrated jointly. Margaret King, chairwoman of the Local Area Health Committee, said that the day was especially important right now. "This is an incredibly important day in the year. Nurses and midwives are incredibly special staff in normal times, however given what the world and Australia has gone through in the last two years, I think this day is particularly important in recognising their value," she said. "They're so incredibly important. This year, it is really special that we recognise their value. They have been putting in huge hours working under difficult circumstances." IN OTHER NEWS If you have a particular nurse or midwife in mind who's gone above and beyond, the 2022 MLHD Excellence Awards are now open. The awards recognise both health professionals and volunteers from across the region who've performed exceptionally. This year will feature a new category, the 'Exceptional Rural Healthcare Award' for a staff member who demonstrates commitment to rural and regional healthcare. MLHD chief executive Jill Ludford said it was good to see the awards recognising the staff and volunteers. "During my site visits across the region, I see so many great initiatives and projects, and excellent delivery of quality service that it's great to see these staff rewarded for their efforts at the Excellence Award celebrations," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/92652e3c-25bd-4790-a33c-ae694990a995.jpeg/r0_536_4032_2814_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg