Griffith police have arrested a man after gun was fired in a public place earlier this month. At 2.30am on April 19, four young people were at Albion Groves Park, where they were allegedly threatened by a man with a handgun. Police were told a shot was fired when the man ran into the backyard of a Dunvarleigh Crescent home, however no one was injured. Murrumbidgee Police District officers began an investigation after it was reported to them on April 20. At midday on April 27, a police patrol on Murrumbidgee Avenue near Coolah Street pulled over a Mazda 3 and spoke to the 27-year-old driver. The driver was arrested and taken to Griffith police station and charged with discharging a firearm likely to injure persons or property, possessing an unauthorised firearm, having a loaded firearm in a public place and using an unauthorised firearm. He was refused bail in Griffith Local Court on April 28 and will re-appear on May 18.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yRSj6DDuWivnNCc45BdLiH/890306c5-7ce7-4b40-a669-5e94258d79e8.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg