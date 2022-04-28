Griffith police charge man with firing gun in public
Griffith police have arrested a man after gun was fired in a public place earlier this month.
At 2.30am on April 19, four young people were at Albion Groves Park, where they were allegedly threatened by a man with a handgun.
Police were told a shot was fired when the man ran into the backyard of a Dunvarleigh Crescent home, however no one was injured.
Murrumbidgee Police District officers began an investigation after it was reported to them on April 20.
At midday on April 27, a police patrol on Murrumbidgee Avenue near Coolah Street pulled over a Mazda 3 and spoke to the 27-year-old driver.
The driver was arrested and taken to Griffith police station and charged with discharging a firearm likely to injure persons or property, possessing an unauthorised firearm, having a loaded firearm in a public place and using an unauthorised firearm.
He was refused bail in Griffith Local Court on April 28 and will re-appear on May 18.
