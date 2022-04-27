news, local-news, caravan exhibition, lifestyle and leisure roadshow, griffith showground, whats-on

A caravan exhibition is on it's way to Griffith for the first time, wrapping up April with the Caravan Lifestyle and Leisure Roadshow. The exhibition goes from April 29 until May 1 at the Griffith Showground, celebrating the caravan industry and showcasing a range of campers, vans and everything you would need to take up the nomadic lifestyle. The exhibition comes after a recent spike in the caravan industry, as people pick up mobile homes and take off across the country rather than go abroad. Peter Rhodes, a spokesperson for the roadshow explained the increase. "This comes from a couple of factors - The first is the change in the leisure dollar ... People want to explore their own backyard, get out of the cities with their families, and see Australia," they said. "Free camping is another strong reason people are turning to caravanning and camping, as it affords more economical travel," READ MORE "Many smaller towns are now bypassed by freeways and highways, and many caravan parks are becoming extremely expensive, so in an effort to help both the traveller, and struggling towns, many councils are opening up park land or sportsgrounds." Mr Rhodes added that the recent increase of the 'Grey Nomads' had boosted the appeal of caravans and RVs. The show will include a range of entertainment, food and non-alcoholic drinks for attendees. For the scale-inclined, the 'Snake Man' will be coming along and bringing his taipan along with other reptilian friends as a feature of the entertainment. The show will be selling tickets at the door and online. Children under 16 accompanied by an adult get in free, and the show is dog friendly although leashes are mandatory.

