newsletters, editors-pick-list, water, regional strategy, murrumbidgee, murray

A new regional water strategy has been released and is promising some major changes to water policy in regional NSW, and the Department of Planning is looking for feedback. The draft Regional Water Strategies outline options for securing water over the next two decades, making the policies crucial to the future of irrigation areas and farms. Executive Director of Strategy and Policy Kaia Hodge said that connecting with the community would be important to future planning. "Water drives agriculture and tourism, it supports towns and ensures a healthy local environment, which in the Murray and Murrumbidgee includes 22 nationally important wetlands," Ms Hodge said. "This is why it's vital we work together with the community to plan for the future and protect our precious resource." The draft strategy notes the current challenges in the Murrumbidgee region mostly stem from population growth, ongoing competition for water resources and physical constraints, along with broader complexities. It's hoped that the options presented will be able to create fair distribution of the precious resource. "Water is for everyone, and we are ensuring our water management policies support the future of the Murray, Murrumbidgee and all of NSW," said Ms Hodge. The draft strategies will be on display until May 22 for stakeholders and the wider community to provide feedback or comment on. An information session in Griffith will be held at the Exies Club on April 28, between 9am and 3pm. No registration is required. For those unable to attend in person, an online webinar will be held on May 3, between 12pm and 1.30pm. More information is available through the department's website. READ MORE: Along with the new strategy, changes to water metering are set to be introduced over the next months, with the Department of Planning and Environment holding information sessions about the differences. Ms Hodge said that the new metering systems were designed to mitigate risk while addressing water-related challenges. "We know introducing new requirements comes with challenges, so we're doing everything we can to step up our support for water users as the December 1 compliance date approaches." An information session on the new water metering will clash with the Regional Water Strategy Meeting, being held at the Exies Club on the same day, between 10am and 1pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kvDQ48yjG44uZUL6EjZ7QH/48d216cb-fd5f-4f67-b394-1b95f7525f09.jpg/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg