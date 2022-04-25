newsletters, editors-pick-list, anzac, ceremony, service, world war 1, lachlan date, terry walsh, RSL, remembrance

This year's Anzac ceremony saw an impressive turnout, with hundreds of Griffith residents gathering at Memorial Gardens to remember and celebrate the sacrifice of the Anzacs in World War I. The ceremonies began with a dawn service at 5am, before a march down Banna Avenue at 10:30. The march featured hundreds of people, from current and former servicemen and women to representatives from local schools and youth groups. The march led those gathered to Memorial Gardens where moving tributes and stories were told and wreaths were laid. There was also a flyover from a heritage aircraft, courtesy of the RAAF. Recent years have had local people with a connection to war give an address, and this year Lachlan Date shared the story of his own connection. Mr Date's passion for his family's history and Australian war history had led him all around the world, and he and his family have participated in Anzac ceremonies from as far as London and Gallipoli. He shared the story of his great-grandfather, Frank Bartle Ledwidge. Mr Ledwidge fought in both world wars, before eventually dying of malnutrition and disease in Sandakan on the island of Borneo. "It was near eight-mile camp that Frank and his mates would leave an everlasting impression ... for Frank to outlast two years at this death camp, he must have had a willing spirit even when the times were difficult and inhumane," Mr Date said. "Frank lived to a time when soldiers worked and completed day-to-day activities without footwear or suitable clothing as their issued uniform had not been replaced or repaired. Where soldiers had lost their identities due to ungodly-thin bodies due to the continued reductions of food rations ... to live and survive in these conditions, he must have had the ability to comfort and be cheerful." "In 2019, we stood in a cemetery knowing the outcome. We looked at his headstone - we saw hundreds, we saw thousands of not just prisoners of war, but heroes of war," he said. READ MORE: Along with Mr Date's moving speech, those gathered participated in a minute's silence, laid wreaths and were led in prayer by the RSL's newly-appointed chaplain, Father Thomas Leslie. Terry Walsh said it was good to see such a turnout, particularly from the schools and young people. He described it as a promise that Anzac Day would be commemorated long into the future. Lest we forget. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

