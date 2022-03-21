newsletters, editors-pick-list, sooshi mango, performance, off the boat, griffith regional theatre, whats-on

Melbourne comedy trio Sooshi Mango's tour has been extended, now performing at Griffith Regional Theatre for three nights in April. The trio, made up of brothers Joe and Carlo Salanitri and their friend Andrew Manfre, specialise in character comedy and live skits, as well as occasional musical numbers. Their claim to fame, the 'ethnic Mums and Dads' characters have gone viral online a number of times and taken the group from recording in garages to performing live around the world. The anticipated 'Off the Boat' tour was originally planned for just seven dates last year, but after incredible demand, it's been extended to a stunning 31 shows all across the country. Two of those shows are at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, making them the first Australian comedy act to do multiple shows at the famed venue. The show was delayed due to complications around the COVID-19 outbreak, but has been rescheduled. "We are absolutely devastated that our shows are having to be rescheduled to these later dates. This weekend was supposed to mark our record-breaking takeover of Rod Laver Arena - an achievement that we could never have even dreamed of," the group said. READ MORE "But good things come to those who wait! We are now counting down the days until we can perform this show we have worked so hard on producing for each and every one of you!" "Hold your tickets because when we get on that stage we are coming to bring the laughter that you all deserve!" The group is hoping to provide some comic relief during a difficult period for many, and is looking forward to bringing some comedic joy to Australians across the country. "We will be here for you all in the meantime trying to provide a little comedic escape from what's going on." The troupe will be performing at Griffith Regional Theatre on April 14, 15 and 16. Tickets are available through the Griffith Regional Theatre website. A VIP 'meet and greet' package is also available for an additional fee.

