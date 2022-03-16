sport, local-sport,

Yoogali SC has continued their preparation for their Capital Premier League Men's season with preseason games against Mudgee and Orange. It has been a long eight weeks of preseason, and with another two weeks, before the season gets underway, coach Sante Donadel feels this is the best condition his side has been in recent years. "Obviously it has been a bit stop and start with COVID and then playing local, which wasn't really an incentive to do a long preseason, so for the last little while, this is the best that we have had," he said. "Having a good squad there and our fitness levels have been really good. "It has helped me because it has been seven years since I have done first grade, so I needed a bit of help, and Julia Vearing has been perfect running the fitness, and then I just have to coach them for an hour and with Luke (Santolin) and Dippa (Michael DePaoli) being there has helped along the way." Having played a couple of preseason games already, Donadel is pleased to see the work at training starting to be shown on the playing field. "I'm not changing a lot of things in the way that we are playing, but there are a couple of things about how I like the players to play," he said. "It is working alright, but we aren't quite there yet, but we are preparing ourselves for the opening game of the season. "We have another preseason game this time in Mudgee. It hasn't been too bad because we have had most of our players there, especially our first-grade players. This weekend we will have two or three missing, but that gives a chance for the fringe players to make their mark." RELATED The friendly against Mudgee this weekend was set to be a curtain-raiser for the A-League men's game between Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur, but inclement weather saw the game moved off the main ground to preserve the playing surface. The side also welcomed Ben Hastie, and Adam O'Rourke to the mix, and Donadel is pleased with how they are settling in. "Ben has been really good. He has been here for a month now and is settling in really well, and now probably the last week or so, you can see that he has been using his voice at training and talking to the younger players and being a good strong voice on the field," he said. "We don't really go looking for defenders most of the time because it is hard to get strikers, but he has been great because we have been able to change our team around because he is so strong at the back. Adam has been good. In the game on Sunday in the second half, you could see that he is going to be pretty good."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/8583f65d-777b-454e-b2af-aa441ec823b3.jpg/r2_364_3561_2375_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg