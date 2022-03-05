newsletters, editors-pick-list, javiet ealom, asylum seekers, refugees, book donation, library, rural australians for refugees

Griffith's branch of Rural Australians for Refugees donated a set of brand-new books to Griffith City Library in a push to raise awareness of the refugee crisis in Nauru and Manus Island. The group donated several copies of the books 'Seeking Asylum, Our Stories' by the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre and 'Escape from Manus: The Untold True Story' by Jaivet Ealom. "Seeking Asylum, Our Stories" is a collection of stories from contributors detailing their journeys to Australia and the diverse backgrounds and experiences they come from. Liz Humphreys from Rural Australians for Refugees said that the book went a long way to combatting the dehumanisation efforts from the federal government. "The government has dehumanised the asylum seekers, deliberately ... A major reason for this book is to bring humanity back to them, show that these are mothers and fathers and siblings," she explained. "It's putting the narrative back into the hands of asylum seekers. They're all different." The stories are accompanied by high-quality portrait photographs of the storytellers, and proceeds from the book are being invested by the ASRC to fund other projects to amplify their voices. RELATED 'Escape from Manus: The Untold True Story' is the story of Javiet's escape from the genocide in Myanmar, his journey to Indonesia, his arrest upon arrival in Australia, and later escape from Australia's offshore detention centre and subsequent journey to Canada. To date, Mr Ealom is the only person to successfully escape from the centre. Ms Humphreys described it as hard to believe. "If you didn't know it actually happened and read it as a fictional story, you would chalk it up to being unbelievable." IN OTHER NEWS Rina Cannon is the library worker who accepted the donations, and said they were pleased to have them donated. "We're always happy to have new books donated to the library ... These will be available as of next week in the biography section." While the RAR group is ramping up activity, they have no plans to make any more book donations in the near future. "Only if more books come out," said Sheila Brady, another member who came to the handover. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/273bfcbe-2a21-4555-a5f9-4477ab8e03e4.jpeg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg