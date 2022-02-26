newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The was plenty of action out on court on Saturday at RC Sports in round 13 of the junior futsal season. It was highlighted by a tight tussle in the under 11s and 12s which saw an all-girls clash between Girl Vibes and Codemo Machinery. The Codemo side raced out to a 2-0 lead with goals to Helena Codemo and Mica Agresta before Serena O'Connor pulled one back for the Girl Vibes side. A stroke of fortune for the Girl Vibes side saw the ball take a kind deflection of Karis Pastro and found it way into the back of the net to see the scores level at 2-2 at the break. It looked like that would be where the score would finish at the end of the game, but with just over four minutes remaining in the clash, Codemo scored her second for the game to give her side a 3-2 lead. Girl Vibes pushed hard in search of an equaliser and were able to find one with two minutes remaining, with Pip Delgado finding the back of the net to see the sides finish level at 3-all.

