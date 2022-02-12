newsletters, editors-pick-list, hay, film production, mad max, furiosa, chris hemsworth, riverina, movie, production

The Western Riverina town of Hay is gearing up to welcome cast and crew for filming of the 'Mad Max' prequel 'Furiosa' next month. Forward crew have begun to arrive in town and marquees set up at One Tree along the Cobb Highway, with filming to begin in mid-March. Hay Shire economic development officer Ali McLean said the film is expected to bring 700 visitors to the town and an estimated $10-12 million spent in the community while the production is underway. "The arrival of the forward crew in Hay is the result of 18 months of hard yards and problem solving by our team," she said. "It will be terrific to see the streets active, the pubs full and the coffee's walking out the door." IN OTHER NEWS David Sloan, owner of the Riverina Hotel, said the town is ready for the influx. "Hay will welcome this crew with open hands," he said. "I think that it's a good chance for Hay to show what a good community it is." Mr Sloan said he is already working on organising enough food and wine to cater for guests from Sydney and overseas. He said local businesses will work together to deal with the influx of visitors. "If I get out of control here, I send them elsewhere. It [Hay] is very good like that," he said. Mr Sloan said he hopes the shoot, which is forecast to be the largest film ever made in Australia, will attract more film crews and tourists to the district. "I think it'll show that Hay's a bit underrated," he said. "It's a great place to visit." Deniliquin-based security firm Hall Security is looking to employ Hay locals as traffic controllers for the duration of the shoot.

