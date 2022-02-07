newsletters, editors-pick-list, city2lake, fun run, can assist, excercise, griffith, charity, fundraiser, riverina

Beloved charity event, City2Lake will make a triumphant return on March 13th, with registrations now open to participants for the annual fun run. Raising money for Griffith Can Assist, participants have the option of walking, running or riding eight kilometres from Jubilee oval to the Lake Wyangan Picnic Area. All funds raised from City2Lake are strictly utilised for local cancer patients, with all money raised remaining in Griffith. In 2020, the event saw over 1000 individual registrations, a number City2Lake committee members are keen to see double, especially after the 2021 event had to be cancelled due to ongoing coronavirus concerns. RELATED || City2Lake fun run returns for 2022 City2lake Committee Member Cheryle Wood said it was 'great' to have a community event return after two years of pandemic related cancellations and postponements. "We are very excited to host this wonderful community event once more, and will be making sure we keep it as COVID - friendly as possible," Mrs Wood said. This will see a change in start times, with riders starting at 8am, experienced runners at 8:10am and casual joggers and walkers starting the course at 8:20am to allow for staggered start and end times and to prevent crowing across the course. "The ball really is rolling now, and will just over a month to go, we have seen a great start with community members registering to participate," Mrs Wood said. READ MORE Event sponsor Flavourtech are encouraging all their staff to participate, going so far as to cover the costs of registration for the event for employees wanted to take part. General Manager Leon Skaliotis said the fun run was a 'win, win', boosting morale, health and productivity within staff whilst contributing funds to support those battling cancer in the local community. "We encourage other local businesses to follow our lead and support a terrific local cause," Mr Skaliotis said. I2R are also sponsoring the event, matching their staffs registration fee with a further donation to Can Assist. According to Mrs Wood, it was fantastic to see local businesses like Flavourtech and I2R encouraging their staff to register. "We are still looking for sponsors, there are still plenty of opportunities to get involved in City2Lake," Mrs Wood said. "But those interested will have to reach out by Friday February 11 as we are getting everything finalised next week." To register for the City2Lake fun run please click here, community support is crucial for Can Assist Griffith to remain viable and continue. Manual registration days are planned for the coming weeks. For more information please contact Cheryle Wood on 0409 082 217. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

