Cinema getting ready for busy period

It's been a quiet period for Griffith City Cinemas with a number of smaller movies, but staff are getting ready for a busy period as the year's blockbusters and heavy-hitters approach fast.
Assistant manager Stephanie Bertoldo said that they were in a bit of a downswing lately with movies that drew their fans but didn't bring in wider audiences - kicking off with Godzilla X Kong earlier.
"It's been interesting. Godzilla X Kong just came out, that was busy at the beginning but died down quickly ... a lot came to the Godzilla Vs Kong movie but that was just after COVID when the Dine and Discover vouchers were a thing," she said.
"The Fall Guy is our biggest one at the moment, maybe because that was filmed in Australia ... A lot of people are waiting for specific ones. People waited for Ghostbusters, they saw it and it died off kinda quickly. I thought Boy Kills World would be popular but it hasn't been."
She wasn't concerned at all though, and she expected it to get busy and stay that way from June almost to the end of the year with family flicks such as Despicable Me 4, Garfield and Inside Out 2 all on the agenda.
While the rise of streaming services had impacted them, Miss Bertoldo said that there was still the appeal of the cinema experience - although the cost-of-living crisis had hurt their numbers.
"A lot of people still like the cinema vibe. The air conditioner, there's popcorn ... The people who only would have come because it was the only option, they're not coming anymore but others still are," she said.
"You want people to come but everything is expensive and people are working more so they try and watch something at home while doing chores instead, do that multi-tasking."
