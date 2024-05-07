Mother's Day shopping taking off in Griffith

It's just a few days until Mother's Day, and Griffith's mums are doubtlessly looking forward to being looked after on May 12.
Being a mother is no easy job, and with few opportunities for mums around the region to take a day off - many are doubtless looking forward to a bit of rest and a day of pampering from partners and kids.
But it's not just relaxation, and said partners and kids will be searching high and low for the perfect gift to show their appreciation - and Griffith's retail sector are happy to oblige.
Olivia Torresan from Kaisercraft said that their annual Mother's Day promo had been a huge boost to both shoppers and themselves, particularly as the cost-of-living crisis bites.
"We've found that there is a good demand. I think it's because we do hit that middle ground - it's decent-quality but it won't break the bank either," she said.
"Coupons have had a big pick-up as well. Mother's Day really kicks us off for the year and those coupons keep us afloat really."
The big sellers were home fragrances, perfumes, and incense - and Ms Torresan said they accounted for around 40 per cent of their sales. Discounted gift packs were also a strong seller, particularly as a gift from younger kids.
A manager at Sussan Griffith said that they had seen the traditional increase in partners and kids coming in looking for a good gift to celebrate the day.
"We usually do pretty well, around this time of year and it's on par with last year," she said.
"Pajamas are our biggest seller at Mother's Day as well as slippers, dressing gowns. Sleepwear is bigger than anything else ... You can do pajamas and a little candle or a matching dressing gown."
She added that vouchers were especially popular, but said her best advice for anyone stuck was probably a dressing gown - eliminating the risk of getting a size wrong and sending the wrong message.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.