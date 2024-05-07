The Area News
Coleambally man charged after assaulting kangaroos

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 7 2024 - 4:10pm, first published 12:00pm
A 20-year-old man has been charged with serious animal cruelty offences after filming himself attacking a number of kangaroos on several occasions.

