Coleambally man charged after assaulting kangaroos

A 20-year-old man has been charged with serious animal cruelty offences after filming himself attacking a number of kangaroos on several occasions.
On October 20 and November 6 in 2023, the young man recorded himself on a farm, driving into the Coleambally kangaroos before committing physical acts of violence against the marsupials.
Police arrested the man on May 5, charging him with two counts of animal cruelty. He will face court on May 15.
Police also arrested a 29-year-old after attempting to rob Coles Supermarket on April 30.
The young man held up a shop assistant at around 8.00am on April 30, telling the assistant that he had a gun and demanding cigarettes. When the shop assistant refused to hand over the smokes, the man left the store.
Witnesses followed him and watched him leaving in a white van, helping police to locate him on Railway Street just three hours later. The man was arrested, and his van was searched with police finding stolen goods and drugs.
The man was charged and will appear before Griffith Local Court on May 8.
Finally, police are investigating the theft of a wallet from a car parked on Colla Lane after the two suspects fled the scene when the victim approached.
After being caught in the act, the two ran and were later seen by the victim on Noorla Street entering a vehicle.
Investigations are continuing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
