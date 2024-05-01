Anzac Garden skyrockets in popularity in fourth year

The Anzac Garden on Wyangan Avenue has fast become a staple of Griffith's commemorations around Anzac Day in its fourth year running - and has taken off in popularity around the world this year.
Angelo and Diana Dal Broi turn their front garden into an Anzac Day tribute every year, crafting wooden standees of poppies, soldiers, nurses and others as a tribute to those who fought in World War I and other global conflicts.
Word of the garden has spread to the US and even England, with positive comments flooding in online.
This year, the display features a standee of Private Jim Moody and Horrie the dog, who became a hero within his platoon and beyond thanks to alerting the soldiers of incoming planes well before his human companions could.
So loved was Horrie, that Private Moody even smuggled him back into the country on his return in 1942.
Friend of Mr Dal Broi and a key figure behind the creations John Knight said that it captured what it meant to be an Australian, and hoped that was seen by those who visited.
"We're trying to protect the image and the characteristics of those Australians ... bring back this essential thing and I think that's mutual respect and mateship," he said.
The impact of the garden transcends cultures, histories and genealogy - and Mr Dal Broi shared a special moment with a young Turkish man who struck up a conversation while walking past.
"We got to talking, it brought tears to his eyes thinking about what his grandfather did in the war ... it brings back memories of what we used to know. I'm an ex-National Service member, my grandfather was in the war," he said.
Mr Knight and Mr Dal Broi said they were looking forward to expanding the garden display in years to come, even talking about organising a historical lecture at the display next year for those interested.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.