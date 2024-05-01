Swans to hit ground running with trip to Narrandera after week off

After a mixed start to the season, the Griffith Swans will look to put their best foot forward coming off the bye when they head to Narrandera to take on the Eagles.
The Swans started out the season with a patch performance against Turvey Park before picking up their first win of the year against local rivals Leeton-Whitton.
The chemistry was starting to build with the more game time the side spent together, but the key for this weekend will be being more accurate with their set shots.
On a reasonably still day against the Crows, the Swans kicked 19 behinds with a few more chances missing completely, they will know that against the better teams they will need to be more clinical.
The Narrandera side are one of the five sides, including the Swans that have one win after the first three rounds of the season and come into the game after a 30-point defeat to Mangoplah CUE.
The first grade game will get underway at 2.10pm on Saturday at the Narrandera Sportsground.
