Hanwood season opener was called off after just 20 minutes against newcomers

It was far from the ideal start to the Leonard Cup season for Hanwood, as their clash with CSU was called off after just 24 minutes.
One of the newest sides in the women's competition in CSU made the trip across to Hanwood Oval, but with only seven players available, the game was at risk before the ball was kicked.
It went from bad to worse for the visiting side as they lost another player to injury after 24 minutes meaning the game had to be called off.
While admitting it wasn't the ideal scenario, Hanwood coach Anthony Zuccato praised the efforts of the university outfit.
"It's not what you want for the start of the season when you are just trying to build into it as it is," he said.
"Hats off to them for trying to get out there and get a game done. Have to wait to see what they are really like when we play them later in the season."
In the 24 minutes that were played, Airlee Savage was able to find the back of the net twice, while a goal each to Beth Piva and Sophia Zappala had Hanwood leading 5-0 before the injury brought the game to a close.
The clubs now have 14 days to either finish the game, continuing from the 24th minute when it was abandoned or agree to end the game at the current score of 5-0.
Hanwood's Madden Shield side was able to make a strong start to the season, coming away with a 7-0 win over Tolland Blue thanks to a second-half hat-trick to Laura Andreazza, and one each to Chloe Sartor, Mischa Musitano, Teneeka Andreazza and Stephanie Carte.
The Hanwood sides will head to Wagga next weekend to take on the returning Henwood Park outfit.
They were another of the new sides to head to Griffith in the opening round when they took on Yoogali FC who were making their debut in the competition.
The home side was able to take the lead with eight minutes remaining in the first half when Melissa Baquero found the back of the net.
It wasn't to be for the Yoogali side as two second half goals from Henwood Park saw them secure a 2-1 victory.
Yoogali FC will head to Junee in round two with the Jaguars coming into the game off the back of a 4-2 win over South Wagga.
