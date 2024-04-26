Urge for Griffith to get flu vaccinations

Now is the time to get vaccinated for the flu season, according to Griffith's pharmacists and the primary health network.
The call has gone out from the MPHN to Griffith residents to get themselves vaccinated against the flu, as the season begins early and flu presentations peak at hospitals around the region.
Pharmacist Leanne Foley at Pat Zirilli Amcal Griffith said that there had been a higher-than-usual number of flu patients for this time of year, and encouraged people to be proactive in getting their vaccinations.
"Numbers are definitely starting to rise, normally you see it peak in August or September," she said.
"May is a really good time to get the vaccination, it takes 14 days to take effect and your immunity tapers after four or five months - so by the time of that peak, you'll have some good antibodies."
She added that pharmacies were able to give flu vaccinations under the National Immunisation Program, offering free flu shots for anyone immunocompromised or elderly - although parents will have to take anyone under 5 to a GP for an immunisation.
Ms Foley urged everyone to get vaccinated, even if they were confident they could 'ride it out.'
"Proper influenza can have ongoing effects for anyone with underlying conditions and it can exacerbate further conditions, and it's very contagious. If the population is highly vaccinated, it protects the vulnerable who can't."
MPHN's Clinical Programs and Emergency Response Manager Peta Anderson encouraged all the usual safety precautions, like sanitising hands and staying home if unwell.
'Practicing healthy habits like regular hand washing and sanitising, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home if you're feeling unwell will contribute to reducing the spread of illness," she said.
"Being proactive can make a difference in keeping Murrumbidgee residents safe and healthy and out of our hospitals this winter."
