"City's positive growth': former Griffith minister returns to city

A former Griffith reverend has recounted his experience returning to the city 20 years after he left.
Former Uniting Church Griffith parish minister Iafeta Tukutama was in the city last week as part of a visit with other ministry delegates.
Now based in Sydney, reverend Tukutama served in Griffith from 1997 to 2002 and says he is impressed with how the city and citizens are flourishing.
"I was in Griffith as part of a small team speaking with the local congregation and exploring the future possibilities of doing missionary work there, particularly with regards to the multicultural community," reverend Tukutama said.
"It appears the Pacific Islander population has increased dramatically and more of them are serving in leadership roles which is exciting to see.
"It was great to catch up with members of the congregation from when I was there."
He believes the east Griffith area has seen particular advancements in development since the time he was last in the city.
"I've seen a glimpse of the changes in demographics and there is more housing and infrastructure," he said.
"It leaves me with very positive feelings about the possibilities for the church to engage in a new way from how it did."
He said Griffith multiculturalism is stronger and more complex than it used to be.
"Certainly from a Pacific Islander perspective, Griffith offers a unique sense of community," he said.
"The Pacific Islander culture is very much community minded and I think Griffith has grown its reputation for offering that tenfold, particularly as I think Sydney doesn't offer it as much.
"Griffith continues to be a hub of economic support for families wanting to set up their lives in Australia and it was interesting to see almond farming now a leader for job offerings to migrants.
"To see these changes is quite remarkable, both socially and economically. It's very positive," reverend Tukutama said.
