Griffith to get its first South Indian restaurant

South Indian restaurant 'Biryani Hut' is opening soon, with a soft launch planned for April 26 as staff and management roll out a range of offerings at the first of its kind restaurant in the Riverina.
Biryani Hut is opening on April 26, offering Hyderabad staples and south Indian cuisine to the delight of many who have been missing out.
Owner Siva Reddy said he was excited to bring South Indian culture to Griffith and the Riverina, and play a role in Griffith's famed food culture.
"I'm excited and tense, but feeling happy and looking forward to it. I know it's gonna work," he said.
"Griffith is famous for the food. Obviously there's a lot of Italian but this is going to be South Indian. There's not even one in Wagga."
Chef Srini Polavarabu has come up from Melbourne to assist while the restaurant gets started, and said he was keen to help address the stereotypes of Indian food in Australia.
"Most Indian food in Australia is that Mughlai type, we're trying to get out of that stereotype," he said.
"I'm excited but a little bit nervous. We have the soft opening with a fixed menu and then we'll have takeaway, events and catering."
Mr Polavarabu added that they were keen to use local produce, meat and dairy as much as they could - and put the call out to local butchers to get in touch about their meat.
"We're keeping it sustainable. Local dairy, local everything ... It's South Indian cuisine but with local produce and local meat to keep the flavours," he said.
Griffith Base Hospital's director Sunil Adusumilli came down to the restaurant ahead of opening, and said he was excited to have Hyderabad food in town.
"I've tried it, it is comparable to what I've tasted in the best restaurants in India. They can cater for anyone as well, they can do mild food ... Everyone is eager for this to happen. In the hospital, we've all been talking about it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.