Griffith to get its first South Indian restaurant

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
April 25 2024 - 6:03pm
South Indian restaurant 'Biryani Hut' is opening soon, with a soft launch planned for April 26 as staff and management roll out a range of offerings at the first of its kind restaurant in the Riverina.

