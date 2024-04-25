Biggest crowd in years at 2024 Anzac Day

It was the biggest Anzac service seen in Griffith in years, with Memorial Park filled to the brim with people to pay respect and commemorate Anzac soldiers at 11.00am
Contrasting with the freezing cold dawn service, the march and the service benefited from the warm and clear weather - and crowds turned out in record numbers as a result.
The service started with the traditional march up Banna Avenue before arriving at Memorial Park to begin the commemoration.
In addition to the usual prayers, hymns and poems, guest speaker Ainslie Berry spoke on heroism, valour and mateship - drawing on his own experiences posted in Afghanistan and Iraq.
"Mateship, the quintessential Anzac virtue, was perhaps best exemplified on the sports fields of Afghanistan or Iraq. The bonds forged between soldiers transcended nationalities and language barriers," he said.
"These moments of camaraderie served as a reminder that even in the darkest of times, the human spirit has the power to triumph over adversity ... let us never forget the enduring legacy of the Anzac, and carry forward their legacy in our hearts and minds."
This year however, rather than read out the names of those who lost their lives in World War I conflicts, the names were inscribed on miniature crosses and placed underneath the flagpoles in order to streamline the service.
Griffith RSL sub-branch vice president Sean Brettschneider said that they had to streamline the process after it got too long.
"We've had feedback in the past that the service is very long and the names took up a lot of that time," he said.
Griffith RSL sub-branch vice president Sean Brettschneider said he was pleased with the response, and had already had good feedback from attendees and veterans for the adjusted service.
"I'm really happy with it, it's been a good turnout and it's good to have all the schools involved," he said.
