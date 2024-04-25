The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Biggest crowd in years at 2024 Anzac Day

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated April 25 2024 - 3:06pm, first published 2:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was the biggest Anzac service seen in Griffith in years, with Memorial Park filled to the brim with people to pay respect and commemorate Anzac soldiers at 11.00am

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.