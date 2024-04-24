Call for safety guard rails to be replaced in Warburn

A man has raised concerns over damaged safety guard rails in west Griffith.
Well-known resident Stuart Clarke has pointed out two locations in the Warburn area where safety rails have been left damaged for some years and believes there could be others around the city.
Mr Clarke says one location on the White's Road crossroad poses a particular problem given the vicinity of a channel and the amount of trucks that navigate the stretch.
"I don't live far from the bridge so I see the damage almost on a daily basis," Mr Clarke said.
"I would say it's been there for about four years and hasn't been repaired or replaced.
"Certainly the damage has been there long enough so that the safety netting around it has faded," he said.
"It's a worry as the road has a lot of traffic - especially with the quarry nearby - as well as the fact it's at a t-section.
"There's also a bend just before the bridge as you're heading south so a new safety rail is definitely needed," Mr Clarke said.
He pointed out another rail in need of replacing not far from the first, just off the Kidman Way heading to Hillston.
"That's located just off Combe Road," Mr Clarke said.
"It's also in the vicinity of a channel and in a busy area.
"To me, safety rails are in certain locations for a reason and that's why I hope shining light on these instances will see them addressed."
Mr Clarke said while he doesn't know which authority would be responsible for rectifying the issue, he hopes raising awareness will lead to action.
"For me this is about pointing out the problem because I'm worried they may have been forgotten," he said.
"It also makes me wonder if there are others around Griffith that need replacing," Mr Clarke said.
