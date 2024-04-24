Free BBQ from disability support service

A free barbecue in June is hoped to bring the community together, thanks to disability employment service Asuria - but needs support to begin.
Disability employment service Asuria is hosting the free barbecue on June 6, in an effort to help unite the community and offer thanks for the support they've received from businesses, clients and Griffith residents.
"We just want to be out in the community for the day. It's our way of saying thanks and giving back, and we know that times are tough so it's good to be able to give," said Asuria's Bec O'Neill.
"If people need someone to talk to on the day, we'll be there, or they can come and hear about some of the work we do ... we're all together, we're a really happy community and everyone loves a barbecue, right?"
The organisation specialises in partnering disabled clients with job opportunities, focusing on individual client needs and goals and upskilling them in collaboration with local businesses.
Registrations aren't required, as would be expected, though organisers are keen to hear feedback or take any questions online later.
The organisation still needs support however, and are seeking backing from local businesses - either financial or in kind.
"Butchers or supermarkets, a local business could donate a slab of coke that we could give out on the day ... That just also shows that the community support is there," Ms O'Neill said.
More information or sponsorship options are available by contacting Bec.O'Neill@asuria.com.au.
The barbecue will be held in the Kooyoo Street plaza from 10am on June 6.
