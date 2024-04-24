"As close to jail as you can get": community corrections order for disqualified driver

A man has narrowly avoided jail after being caught driving with a disqualified licence.
Jason Brian Everson faced the Griffith Local Court on April 24 in relation to the offence that occurred on December 5 2023. He pleaded guilty to the charge of driving a motor vehicle whilst disqualified.
The court heard that the 44-year-old's licence was already disqualified for 12 months at the time of the offence and he had previously been convicted of numerous similar offences over the past five years.
"If you don't get the message the first and second time that's a worry," Magistrate Trevor Khan said in court.
"Your decision to drive was an extremely poor one."
Everson's solicitor Paul Keane admitted it had been a "silly thing" for his client to do and that it had caused Everson a great deal of stress and remorse.
Mr Kean asked for Everson to receive a sentence in the form of community service and fines.
However, Magistrate Khan pointed out people had been jailed for such offences in the past.
"It doesn't happen every week but now and then someone does go to jail for driving whilst disqualified, normally coupled with additional charges such as PCA," he said.
"This decision puts you, your employment and your family at risk, as well as other road users... typically those driving whilst disqualified end up in police pursuits.
"In my view driving whilst disqualified aggravates the previous offending... you are already on bail for another matter and yet you continue to drive - that's an incredible circumstance.
"You are so close to going to jail it's not funny."
Everson received a monetary penalty of $1000 and was disqualified for 12 months.
He will also serve a 15 month community corrections order and will need to carry out 120 hours of community service.
"You were as close (to jail) as you can get... don't be getting into a driver's seat," Magistrate Khan said after sentencing..
