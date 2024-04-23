Angel Trumpets find root in Griffith

Keen gardener Maria Salton is the proud owner and grower of one of Griffith's most unique plants - with a towering Brugmansia plant, more commonly known as Angel Trumpets.
The beautiful-smelling flower is native to South America, especially in the Andes - but can thrive in any tropical area - although Griffith is not their typical home. The flowers bloom white in the morning, slowly turning orange throughout the day before night falls - and the process starts again.
"I feel very proud, it's very special to have the only one here," Ms Salton said, adding that she was pleased to have such a bee-friendly plant in her yard.
Ms Salton said she started with just a few clippings, and for decades, had just a small bush of the beautiful flowers - but an accident and the rainfall over the last three years has seen it skyrocket in size.
"I got a few cuttings in Sydney thirty years ago, it used to be just a little round one around the size of an umbrella ... Three years ago, it fell over. I picked it up, kept two pieces and planted them and it just went," she said.
"I don't do anything special for it. I have roses that are underneath it now, so I have sprinklers that go twice a week and that's it."
She's not selfish or hoarding though, and has tried to share clippings around with the Griffith Gardening Club and her family - but she remains the only one with the green thumb needed to grow them.
"I gave my daughter clippings, but it doesn't grow for them. The secretary of Garden Club tried as well," she said.
It's not the only unique plant she has at her home either, although the others are expected to bloom in November or December.
