Griffin Green taking applications for housing

The Griffin Green Housing Project is up on its legs, and getting ready for a grand opening in July by taking applications for soon-to-be tenants.
The $12 million project has been years in the making, as construction on a set of 20 affordable townhouses has been underway in Snaith Place - in an effort to ease housing pressures across the entire area.
The 20 townhouses in the Argyle Housing development are now accepting expressions of interest before a grand opening event on July 31 - including the launch of Dave Taylor Park which will benefit the entire area.
The park will feature a basketball court, a yarning circle, a playground and an indigenous medicinal garden along with plenty of other amenities and facilities for residents of Griffin Green and the wider community.
Argyle Housing's Scott Dunstan said they were thrilled to be so close to opening, and hoped the success of the project could be used to create similar developments across the state.
"It's amazing. We're really glad we can bring something of this caliber to Griffith- we're really proud of this development ... it will be a placemaking area with green spaces, areas for families to meet and culminate," he said.
"It's definitely a model for other areas."
Expressions of Interest are now open for the Griffin Green development
More information is available at argylehousing.com.au or by contacting Argyle Housing on 1300 274 953.
