Madeley claims back to back wins at Dean Carter Memorial Race

Wagga Cycling Club rising star Titus Madeley went back-to-back in the Dean Carter Memorial hosted by Griffith Cycle Club.
Madeley claimed the honours in last year's race just weeks after having a scary training incident, and he continued his dominance on Sunday to lead home a Wagga Cycling Club 1-2-3-4.
Luke Nixon and Hunter Behnke rounded out the podium while Jared Thorwesten crossed the line in fourth to cement what was a strong day for the Wagga club.
Cobram-Barooga Cycling Club's Daniel Burrows finished fifth, while Peter Johnson, Aaron Seaman, Rohan Christmas, Damian Christian and Angus Argent-Smith rounded out the top ten.
Argent-Smith was the first Griffith Cycle Club rider to cross the line while fellow club member Mia Stockwell was the top-finishing woman as well as claiming Queen of the Mountain.
It wasn't all smooth sailing for the event, with a crash taking out a pack of racers just over a kilometre before the finish line.
Peter Budd and Gary Halloran ended up in hospital after heavy falls, which also involved Griffith's Craig Tilston and Brad Hart.
" From all reports, it was a case of handlebars touching up the front," Griffith Cycle Club president Jason Minato said.
"Then that causes the concertina through the bunch, and when one person doesn't react as quick and take a front wheel out."
While it was an unfortunate incident, Minato felt that it showed why his long-held belief was that race was the most well-organised around the area.
"We had the police behind us so they had the road shut until everyone was off the road as well as having it block just ahead of the finish line," he said.
"We have Roger Thompson-Seagraves as a doctor on standby just in case something happens.
"It makes you feel good to know that if something does happen, people will get the attention that they need pretty quickly.
"We like to think that we have the most organised race, and I think it showed on the weekend."
The Dean Carter Memorial was the third race of the 2024 Tour de Riverina.
