The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Dalton calls for Griffith to be included in crime inquiry

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
April 22 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Member for Murray Helen Dalton has said that the upcoming regional crime inquiry should take an interest in Griffith and hopes to see the inquiry shed light on the rate of youth crime in the Murray electorate.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.