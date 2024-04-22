Dalton calls for Griffith to be included in crime inquiry

Member for Murray Helen Dalton has said that the upcoming regional crime inquiry should take an interest in Griffith and hopes to see the inquiry shed light on the rate of youth crime in the Murray electorate.
The inquiry will investigate the drivers of regional youth crime and actions that the state government can take to improve community safety in rural and remote NSW.
While initially shot down by the state government, ongoing pressure from the NSW Country Mayors Association, the NSW Police Association and NSW Farmers has led to the inquiry now taking a look at crime in the regions with the aim of making rural NSW safer.
Mrs Dalton said she was in favour of the inquiry, and hoped it would shed light on an ongoing spate of youth crime in Griffith, the MIA and the Murray.
"I think it's good news that the government is taking an interest in rural, remote and regional communities ... It's important that crime is taken just as seriously in the bush as it is in larger cities," she said.
"Residents in our electorate deserve to feel as safe as their city counterparts."
She suggested holding a forum in Griffith, particularly for those impacted by regional crime out here to have their voices heard.
"Youth crime is a big issue in rural, remote and regional areas, with car theft and vandalism a massive problem ... We need a higher police presence in our more isolated towns and more police stations to deter this sort of activity," she said.
"A forum in Griffith to hear first hand from victims of crime would be a very effective way of getting community feedback on their crime problems."
Member for neighbouring electorate Cootamundra Steph Cooke has also learnt her voice to the campaign, calling for a new police station in Young, a 24/7 police presence in Cowra and further law enforcement infrastructure in Narrandera.
Submissions into the inquiry are closing on May 31.
