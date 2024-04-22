Anger following alleged stealing, break-ins at Griffith showgrounds

Members of the Griffith Showground Trust say they are dismayed and outraged by alleged thievery and damages to have occurred on the grounds in recent weeks.
Incidents are being investigated by police who say a trailer containing several tools was taken from the grounds between April 8 and 12.
According to the Trust, entry has been gained several times, with chains and locks cut in order to do so.
Other items alleged to have been taken include a reverse cycle air conditioner motor and building materials.
Showground Trust chairperson Christine Stead said the result has been a major setback for ongoing work on a new chicken shed.
"It's devastating in many ways; we put in a lot of hours to deliver new amenities, maintain up-keep and applying for grants so our community can have the best showgrounds possible," she said.
"It seems like as soon as we get an opportunity to upgrade infrastructure it gets knocked off. It's really sad.
"Work on the new shed has now been halted as a result of the trailer and other materials being taken.
"It's a big set back for us and the greater community because when completed the shed could be used for regional chook shows which would bring visitors to town and stimulate our economy," she said.
"We're not-for-profit so coming by funding and resources is never easy in the first place.
"I know times are tough but to go as far as to cut a lock and chain is concerning."
It's understood CCTV footage taken on site will be reviewed.
Police are urging anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area or who might have other information to contact Griffith Police Station on (02) 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
It's not the first time the grounds have been attacked, with a case of alleged vandalism causing $31,000 damage to the Woodside Hall in 2021.
