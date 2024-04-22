Knife-wielding woman arrested

Police have arrested a 44-year-old woman armed with a knife after an attempted robbery.
At around 8.00pm on April 19, a 24-year-old woman was confronted at her home in Cutler Avenue by another woman, brandishing a knife. The attacker demanded specific property from the young woman and then fled the scene.
After police were contacted, they arrested a 44-year-old woman the next day and charged her with robbery and similar offences. The woman was refused bail and will appear before Griffith Local Court on April 22.
Police are continuing to investigate the two utes that were completely destroyed in Banna Avenue.
The utes were discovered ablaze at around 2.00am on April 19, parked next to each other on Prods Straight. Both cars were parked there in order to be sold.
The cause of the fires is currently unknown, however the fires are being treated as suspicious.
A spokesperson for Griffith Police Station confirmed that they were continuing to investigate the ongoing spate of suspicious fires across the region and appealed to any witnesses or those with information to come forward.
Anyone with information on any incident is encouraged to contact Griffith Police Station on 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
