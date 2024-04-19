The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Firefighters combat 'strip of car fires' in Griffith

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 19 2024 - 5:04pm, first published 5:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Investigations are underway after several cars were discovered on fire in the early hours of Friday morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.