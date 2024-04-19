Firefighters combat 'strip of car fires' in Griffith

Investigations are underway after several cars were discovered on fire in the early hours of Friday morning.
According to Griffith Fire and Rescue, at approximately 2am April 19 crews were called to reports of a strip of cars alight along 'Prod Straight' in Banna Avenue
Crews arrived to discover two four-wheel drives fully engulfed in flames with another car being impacted by the heat.
Both police and Essential Energy were on the scene to assist as crews got to work to extinguish the fires and minimise the spread to any further vehicles.
Investigations into the cause are continuing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile, Griffith police are yet again appealing to residents to lock up their vehicles rather than risk losing them.
Officers say vehicles even left unlocked for a short time are increasingly becoming the subject of theft, with several allegedly stolen in recent weeks.
Police say in some cases vehicles have even been left with the keys in the ignition while the occupants have gone into a house or store, only to return to find them stolen.
"Once again we are appealing for residents to ensure when leaving their vehicle even just for a very short period of time that they are secured and any valuables are either removed or placed somewhere out of sight of those walking by," a police spokesperson said.
