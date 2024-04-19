Family Day fills Solar Mad stadium

Young and old alike came out to Solar Mad Stadium to enjoy games, giveaways and stalls thanks to the Griffith Aboriginal Medical Services Family Fun Day.
The GAMS Youth Services team put on quite a day, inviting Griffith's services to set up at Solar Mad Stadium and presenting a wide range of carnival rides, food stalls, entertainment and more for the entire family to enjoy during the school holidays.
The day started with an opening ceremony at 10.00am featuring the Marrambidya Dance Group performing. Elka Miller from the group said that she was always excited to dance and share her culture alongside the rest of the Marrambidya dancers.
"I've been with them since they started, it's been really good."
The Griffith Aboriginal Medical Service took the chance to promote their ongoing services and campaigns, while Headspace and other youth services just put a general word out to young people among the impromptu football game on the oval.
Organiser Sineytah Monaghan said that she was pleased with the response, and was hoping to see similar numbers at the services' other events next week and beyond.
"It's been a really good turnout, it's gone well," she said.
"The kids all seem to be having fun, there's a lot of them here. Hoping to see some come into the services we have ... A lot of services are here which is good and having the rides and the cultural aspects were really great".
Miss Monaghan added that they were busy with work on the upcoming youth centre, and were hoping to have more news on the massive project soon.
